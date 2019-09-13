

Jacqueline Moore’s fourth-graders at North Chevy Chase Elementary shared their opinions with KidsPost. (Jackie Moore)

Jacqueline Moore’s fourth-grade class at North Chevy Chase Elementary School in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is the September Class of KidsPost. This class of 26 is kicking off the school year by sharing their love for reading Jeff Kinney’s books, eating pizza and planning to save the planet.

We will feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/classofkidspost2019, have students fill it out, and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.



Jeff Kinney is one of these students’ favorite authors. His 14th book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will appear this fall. (Filip Wolak)

Favorite author and favorite book: The students couldn’t make up their minds between Roald Dahl and Jeff Kinney, who received six votes each. Other favorites include the Harry Potter series and Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man.”

Favorite singer or musician: Pop singers Katy Perry and Michael Jackson tied for first place with four votes apiece. Imagine Dragons took third place with three votes.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Six students love to play soccer. The rest of the class enjoys various hobbies and sports, such as wrestling, playing tennis and reading.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: George Washington won the popular vote with six votes. Mom and Dad each received three votes. A student who likes math chose scientist Albert Einstein because “he is very good at math.”

If you could take a trip anywhere, where would you go? Australia and Paris, France, tied for first place with two votes each. These fourth-graders would also like to go to Malawi (in southeastern Africa), Greece and South Carolina. One student hopes to visit Saturn as well.

Favorite birthday food: For their special day, 10 students would like to eat pizza. Five would like a slice of cake, and two would enjoy pasta.

Favorite animal and why: Nine students are dog lovers. Three call cheetahs their favorite animals. One student chose a different kind of canine: “a wolf, because they are strong and can protect themselves.”

What do you want to be when you grow up? Four students would like study to become a doctor. Soccer player scored three votes. Two students would like to become engineers.

If you were president, name one thing you would do for the country or its people?

Five students want to ban smoking in the country because it is dangerous and hurts the environment. Four would prevent polluting, and two would ban plastics so they don’t end up in the ocean.

More in KidsPost

Feathers bring friends together in Celia C. Pérez’s “Strange Birds”

These kids made memories with their grandparents

Could Carli Lloyd play American football? One kick has fans wondering.