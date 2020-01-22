

The new “Welcome Sesame” TV show will feature familiar faces such as Grover, left, but also new characters such as, from second left, Basma, Ma’zooza and Jad with Rami Delshad. The show, which will be in Arabic, is for the hundreds of thousands of children in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon who have had to leave home because of war in Syria. (Sesame Workshop/via AP)

“Sesame Street” is trying to help children suffering as a result of the civil war in Syria.

Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit behind the “Sesame Street” TV show — has teamed up with the International Rescue Committee to launch a new Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon who had to leave their homes because of the war.

“The thing that became very apparent in our work on the ground is how critical the need was for the children of this region and children who have been affected by traumatic events to have the social and emotional skills they need,” said Sherrie Westin of Sesame Workshop.

Called “Ahlan Simsim,” which means “Welcome Sesame” in Arabic, the show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as new Muppets — a boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, who befriends the young stranger. A goat named Ma’zooza adds comic relief.

Each show will explore emotions triggered by leaving home and will offer coping skills for anger, frustration, nervousness and loneliness. In one episode, Basma shares her toys with Jad, since he left his behind. Some of the strategies include belly breathing and expression through art.

But it won’t be all serious, according to Khaled Haddad, an executive producer.

“The humor has to be there always, which is the ‘Sesame’ spirit,” he said.

“Ahlan Simsim” will premiere February 2 on a regional satellite network, YouTube and national broadcasters in the area. Targeted for children ages 3 to 8, the show will steer clear of the political, social or religious issues. “To the best of our ability we are not making political statements,” Westin said.

“The spirit behind ‘Sesame Street’ has always been it doesn’t matter if you have purple fur or yellow fur,” said Scott Cameron, executive producer of the new show. “It’s a place where children can feel safe and supported and where real things are tackled — like fear of the dark, frustration or loneliness. We try to always do it with comedy alongside the heartfelt.”

Since fighting in Syria broke out in 2011, some 5 million children have had to leave their homes, according to the United Nations-backed Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic. Its report this month said the youngsters have been “robbed of their childhood.”

