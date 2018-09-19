Washington Nationals’ outfielder Bryce Harper at bat in a game against the Miami Marlins in July. His contract with the team is over after the 2018 season. Should the Nats sign him? (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ disappointing season is almost over. Now the big question is: Should the Nats let Bryce Harper sign with another team?

I can almost hear kids around the Washington area who wear Bryce Harper T-shirts screaming: “No way! Bryce should stay a National!” It’s a tough decision, so let’s take a closer look.

First, I should explain how sports contracts work. Professional baseball players such as Harper sign a contract to play for a team for a certain number of years for a certain amount of money. When the contract is over, the player (if he has been in the major leagues long enough) can become a free agent, a player who can sign with any team.

Harper’s contract with the Nationals is over after the 2018 season, and he can become a free agent. So should the Nats sign him? Here are some reasons they should and some reasons they shouldn’t.

Sign Harper: He is a very good player. Harper hits home runs and gets lots of walks. Both of those help his team. His career OPS — short for “on-base plus slugging,” it’s a statistic that measures how often you get on base and how many extra-base hits you get — is .901. Only six active major leaguers — including such superstars as Mike Trout, Joey Votto and Giancarlo Stanton — have a higher career OPS than Harper. His OPS for this season is slightly lower, but it’s still among the 15 best.

In addition, Harper will be only 26 on his next birthday (October 16). That means he should be a very good player for several more years.

Finally, from all reports, Harper is a good teammate. He tries hard to be the best player he can be and to help his team. Harper is the kind of player you want to keep if you want a winning team.

Don’t sign Harper: He will be very expensive to sign, possibly costing the team more than $30 million a year. That means they may not have the money to keep other players, such as third baseman Anthony Rendon, or to sign free agents from other teams.

Another problem is that Harper is striking out more. This season, he has struck out almost 1 in every 4 times he came to bat. It’s hard to help your team if you strike out that much.

Finally, the Nats could have a pretty good (and much less expensive) outfield without Harper. Juan Soto is only 19 and looks as if he may become a better hitter than Harper. Victor Robles is another exciting young prospect. The Nats also have Adam Eaton and Michael A. Taylor.

Sign Harper? Or don’t sign Harper? It’s a close call, but it may be time to wave goodbye.

