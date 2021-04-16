'The White House: An American Story'

The White House Historical Association is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a student art contest. Submissions should depict the White House, its history and/or its collection. The artwork must be two-dimensional (no sculpture or dioramas, for example). Judges will consider creativity and originality, presentation, interpretation of the contest theme and historical relevance.

Who can enter: U.S. students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Submissions will be grouped by grades K to 3, 4 to 8 and 9 to 12.

When to submit: By May 21.

Winners announced in July.

Prizes: In each group, first place, $1,000; second place, $500; third place, $250.

How to enter: Visit the website whitehousehistory.org for contest rules and entry form.

WETA PBS Kids Writers

Write an original story with the first words “I can’t wait for . . .” and you could have it turned into a book. The stories, which can be

fiction or nonfiction, must be short — 5o to 100 words for lower grades and 100 to 350 words for upper grades. Judges will look for

creativity, originality, clarity, story structure and illustrations.

Who can enter: Students in kindergarten through grade 4 in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Submissions will be judged by grade.

When to submit: By June 1.

Winners announced in July.

Prizes: First-place winners in each grade will receive art supplies and have their stories turned into a book. Second- and third-place

winners will receive art or writing supplies. The school with the most entries will receive books.

How to enter: Visit the website weta.org/education/write for

creative-writing resources, contest rules and entry form.

Ocean Awareness

The Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs help kids and teens learn about ocean conservation through arts education. The organization’s annual contest accepts visual art, film, creative writing, performing arts, interactives (such as an app) and poetry submissions on an ocean-related theme. This year’s theme is “Ocean Rising,” and

submissions must respond to one

of five prompts.

Who can enter: Ages 11 to 14

worldwide for the contest’s junior division.

When to submit: By June 14.

Prizes: Gold Award, $1,000; Silver Award, $750; Bronze Award, $250; Honorable Mention, $50. Ten

additional awards of $750 for

entrants who identify as Black,

Indigenous or Latinx.