

Standard poodle Siba sits in the winners circle after winning the top prize, best in show, at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11 in New York City. The 3-year-old was the first of her breed to win since 1991. (Stephanie Keith/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Primped and poised, Siba the standard poodle owned the ring.

Even with the crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night.

Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was what many see as the absolute picture of a show dog winner.

Not everyone shared that view. As judge Bob Slay studied Siba in the best-of-seven final ring, a fan shouted out: “No way, Slay, no way!”

Slay stuck by what he saw.

“She’s beautiful and has that something,” handler Chrystal Murray-Clas said.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite — a golden has never won at Westminster — and fans chanted his name as Slay deliberated.

Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.

1 of 18 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Who will be top dog at the Westminster Kennel Club show? View Photos More than 200 breeds and varieties compete in the 144th annual show. Caption More than 200 breeds and varieties compete in the 144th annual show. Stephanie Keith/AFP/Getty Images Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Poodles come in three sizes, and this was the 10th time one of them has become America’s top dog, the first since 2002. A standard last won in 1991.

Siba put on an entertaining performance in the nonsporting group judging Monday night, doing the downward dog yoga pose before circling the ring. A day later, she was again at her best.

She won’t get much rest, either. Siba got up early to hit the morning TV shows, eat lunch at famed Manhattan restaurant Sardi’s, pose on the observation deck of the Empire State Building and perhaps walk onstage at Broadway musical “Beetlejuice.”

The Westminster winner receives no prize money in a sport where owners can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their pet. Instead, the reward is a silver bowl, breeding rights and a lifetime of bragging rights in dog history.

And in canine competitions, the poodles often rule.

But this is true, too: In the world of dogdom, among all the beagles, retrievers and terriers, there’s nothing that divides people like a poodle.

Especially the big standard size, with their fancy-styled fur that would put supermodels to shame.

“I don’t care for the cut. I understand it’s for function, to keep their joints warm, but not for me,” Carol Sebastian of Aberdeen, New Jersey, said earlier in the day.

Sitting with four of her pals, Sebastian offered another view on the pooch pageant.

“I think if they cut the poodle in a different way, they’d have a lot more fans. They’d get beyond froufrou.”

Either way, Siba sure looks the part of the Park Avenue crowd, even though she’s from Allentown, Pennsylvania. She’s sleek, with shiny black hair and a shaved backside.

“I always say, don’t let the haircut fool you. This is a smart, athletic, active dog that was originally developed in Germany as a water retrieving dog,” longtime dog expert David Frei said.

To Sebastian and her friends, there are two sides to the poodles.

“They’re beautiful dogs and super smart. There’s something for everyone,” said Andi Gabler from Fredricksburg, Virginia. “They’re wonderful dogs. But would I want one? No.”

“Our dogs like to roll in the mud,” chimed in Becky Tevis from Portland, Oregon. “We’re not that fancy.”

Fact is, neither is Siba. A picky eater, she’s not.

So how did she prepare for the nonsporting group judging Monday night at the Garden? A gourmet meal? Nope.

Rather, a fast-food fix: a grilled chicken sandwich from a handy McDonald’s.

And no reason to change the winning formula.

Tuesday night, Siba went back for what became a most happy meal.

More in KidsPost

Two brothers compete at Westminster, the Super Bowl of canine competitions

Little handler draws big cheers at Westminster dog show

New animal bravery medal honors heroic dogs

At Hero Dog, pups learn to serve those who served

Heroic dog honored 75 years after saving the lives of U.S. soldiers