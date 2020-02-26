

Magnolia Grove, pre-Civil War plantation house in Greensboro, Alabama, in on the National Register of Historic Places. The listing doesn't mention its ties to slavery even though visitors can see a display on enslaved people. (Jay Reeves/AP)

Many Southern plantations hold places of honor on the National Register of Historic Places. But don’t look for many mentions of the enslaved people who built them in the government’s official record of places with historic significance.

The register’s written entries on the plantations tend to say little about the enslaved people who picked the cotton and tobacco or cut the sugar cane that paid for the fancy homes that today serve as inns, tourist attractions and private homes — some of which show off their spot on the national register like a gold star.

The register lists more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. From some of the most famous places — such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate — to scores of lesser-known plantation homes in the rural South, register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing, an Associated Press review found.

Experts blame a generational lack of concern for the stories of black people and, in many cases, a shortage of records. While some narratives have been updated to include information about enslavement, many have not.

The entry for Mount Vernon, approved in 1977, doesn’t use the word “slave,” although more than 300 enslaved black people worked the first president’s fields, cooked his food and cleaned the house where tourists now roam.



The national register also contains no information on enslaved people for its listing of Gaineswood, a plantation house in Demopolis, Alabama. (Jay Reeves/AP)

The entry for Thomas Jefferson’s mountaintop home, Monticello, notes that the third president owned as many as 200 slaves. Yet it generally avoids discussing them or the details of their ownership by the author of the Declaration of Independence.

The same is true for plantation after plantation across the former Confederate states.

Those omissions probably contributed to the disappearance of slave housing and other structures linked to the economy of enslavement because no one deemed them important, preservationist Ashley Rogers said.

“The problem is, the damage has been done,” said Rogers, executive director of the Whitney Plantation Museum in Louisiana.

The Whitney, which documents slavery at a pre-Civil War plantation near New Orleans, draws tens of thousands of visitors annually and is known for discussing topics that other tourist plantations ignore. Yet even its entry in the national register, completed in 1992 before the current owner purchased it, doesn’t mention the enslaved people who toiled there.

Similarly, visitors to Mount Vernon or Monticello in Virginia can hear stories and see exhibits about slave life — but those features were added long after the landmarks became some of the first sites listed in the national register.

The register’s incomplete stories reflect the way the public ignores the topic of enslaved people, said Hasan Kwame Jeffries, an associate professor at Ohio State University whose specialties include African American history.

“It’s telling us what we have been valuing as a society and how we understand slavery,” Jeffries said.

Congress established the National Register of Historic Places under a 1966 historic preservation act aimed at coordinating preservation work and highlighting the nation’s most historic sites.

A listing on the national register can help property owners financially. More than $160 billion has been invested in preserving 44,000 historic places nationwide under a tax credit program approved in 1976, according to the National Park Service, which oversees the program.

Property owners, local groups and government agencies nominate sites for to be included on the register, noting architectural features, historic significance and other information. State preservation offices review the nominations and submit them to the Park Service for a final decision.

Those nomination forms make up the bulk of information that’s publicly available about places listed on the register, the Park Service said. And they often ignore the enslaved people who provided the labor on plantations built before the Civil War.

The state-operated Kingsley Plantation near Jacksonville, Florida, was home to slaves, yet its register entry doesn’t say who they were. Instead, it describes the “colorful” slave trader Zephaniah Kingsley, who gets credit for having “carefully trained” enslaved people to farm his cotton.

Historian Clifton Ellis said many register entries reflect a time when neither African American history nor the cultural importance of buildings were emphasized.

“You might see that there’s a relation between lack of information and when they were written,” said Ellis, of Texas Tech University. “It was only during the ’70s that historians were beginning to look at slavery more closely.”

Property owners and historical groups can update national register entries. Some have done so with information about slaves.

Today, any new nomination of an pre-Civil War site that doesn’t discuss its ties to slavery would be rejected for more work, said Sarah David, who oversees the national register program for North Carolina.

“You can’t talk about something that was built before the Civil War without talking about enslaved people,” she said. “They were just in it. They may have built it.”

