On a recent afternoon, Leah Bright, an objects conservator, was caring for two pieces at her workstation. A fragment of James Hampton’s “The Throne of the Third Heaven of the Nations’ Millennium General Assembly,” a massive sculpture made of furniture, cardboard, lightbulbs and other items often found in your home, was under a microscope. Bright pointed out holes in a small portion of the aluminum foil that covers the artwork. She explained the cause of the damage: Plastic covering the foil was releasing acidic gas that was eating away at the silvery material.