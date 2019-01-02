At the National Zoo in Northwest Washington, a sign explains the closure of the park on Wednesday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Smithsonian Institution museums and the National Zoo in Washington closed Wednesday for lack of funds because of the partial government shutdown. Some Smithsonian museums were able to remain open when the shutdown happened about a week before Christmas. Now that their funding has run out, the 21 Smithsonian facilities are closed to visitors.

“Due to the federal government shutdown, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed,” the institution said in statement Wednesday. “Museum and National Zoo programming and events are also canceled.”

The National Gallery of Art is expected to shut its doors Thursday. The Newseum, National Geographic Museum and Museum of the Bible — which are not part of the government — are open throughout the shutdown.

Congress returns to Washington on Thursday with a new Democratic House majority — and the partial government shutdown first on the list of problems to solve.

President Trump met with congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said no progress was made.

Federal workers will miss their January 11 paycheck unless the government reopens.

Departments without funds include Justice, Homeland Security, Interior and Treasury, while independent agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission are also affected. About 400,000 federal employees are working without pay, and 350,000 are temporarily out of work.

Democrats in the House plan to vote Thursday on legislation to reopen the government while putting off the question of paying for Trump’s border wall into early February. The president is demanding $5 billion for his southern border wall before he agrees to reopen the government. Democrats call the wall ineffective and wasteful.

— Bloomberg News

