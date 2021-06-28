The items are grouped by department, such as botany, anthropology, mineral sciences and entomology. The insects, which are in entomology, are so plentiful, they take up three floors. On the sixth floor, where the flies and aquatic insects are kept, Shockley removed a tray covered in stalk-eyed flies. The insects came to Washington from around the world, including Mozambique, Nigeria and Ghana. Some of the flies are more than 50 years old, which isn’t that old in museum years. A small parasitic wasp dates from 1819.