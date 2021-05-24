Martinson typically spends about three months a year at the institute, although the coronavirus pandemic caused her to miss her sixth season. However, she could still listen to the katydids from thousands of miles away, thanks to recording equipment hung in the trees. In Panama, Martinson or another member of the katydid team hike into the forest twice each nighttime — at 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. — to collect katydids. Even when they are inches from the insects, they may not hear them.