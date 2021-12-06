The Arts and Industries Building, which opened in 1881, pioneered the idea that museums are for spreading knowledge to the public, not just storehouses for private collectors or centers for research, she said. In fact, it was one of the first museums to use descriptive labels in exhibits. Many Smithsonian treasures first appeared in the building, such as an early Thomas Edison lightbulb, the first telephone and Apollo rockets. Fun fact: Marble floor tiles in the building came from a prehistoric quarry and show evidence of marine life.