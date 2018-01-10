Maddie Mastro says new moves on her snowboard always make her nervous. “But I just tell myself: ‘You know you’re good at this. You can do it.’ ” (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Maddie Mastro is living a dream. She is a 17-year-old snowboarder competing for a place on the U.S. team that will go to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (The snowboarding team will be selected January 21.)

I spoke with Maddie as she prepared for an Olympic trials competition in Aspen, Colorado.

KidsPost: When did you start to snowboard?

Maddie Mastro: I started skiing when I was 2 years old and switched to snowboarding when I was around 6.

Maddie, who is 17, is trying out for the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

KP: What did you like about snowboarding?

MM: It was something new and challenging. I loved the rush of being on the board.

KP: Were you good right away?

MM: I always felt comfortable standing sideways on the board. I was comfortable with turning and being in the air. So I guess I was a natural.

KP: Did you play other sports growing up?

MM: I grew up in a very active family in California. My parents gave me the opportunity to play lots of sports. Soccer, gymnastics, surfing, T-ball, just about every sport. I loved being outside and active.

KP: Did playing other sports help with your snowboarding?

MM: Definitely. Playing other sports helped me become a better all-around athlete.

KP: You specialize in halfpipe. How do you practice all those crazy aerial tricks?

MM: There are ways to make practice safer. Sometimes you practice the moves on a trampoline. Other times you practice in the pipe but land on a huge pillow.

KP: Do you fall when you are practicing?

MM: I fall a lot during practice. But as my mom always says, “If you’re not falling, you’re not trying.” Your body definitely takes a beating.

KP: Are you ever nervous before you try a new move?

MM: I’m nervous all the time. Before trying new tricks, or in a new situation. But I just tell myself: “You know you’re good at this. You can do it.” The feeling goes away when I start to snowboard.

KP: You are 17 years old. Are you still in school?

MM: I graduated high school a year early at 16. I am looking forward to going to college someday. My mom is an English teacher, so I love to read. In fact, I just started John Green’s new book before you called.

KP: I don’t want to jinx you, but . . . what will you do if you don’t make the Olympic team?

MM: Whether I make the team or not will not break me as a snowboarder or as a person. I got into snowboarding because I found snowboarding was fun for me. That won’t change. I am still young. I can try for the next Olympics.

