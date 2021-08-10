Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed that his son was moving to the club, known as PSG, in a brief talk with reporters in Spain on Tuesday.
Messi’s arrival gives PSG strong attacking options as he joins France’s World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and former teammate Neymar.
“Back together,” Neymar posted on Instagram over a video of them hugging while playing for Barcelona.
Messi became the most desired free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because of salary limits. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino quickly made contact with his fellow Argentine after Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old.
Messi struggled to control his emotions and cried as he stepped up to the podium during a news conference Sunday at the Camp Nou stadium.
“This is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared.”
Messi won every major soccer honor with Barcelona. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as the all-time great.