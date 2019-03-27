E



Washington Nationals picked up starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the offseason. He won 11 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. His wipeout slider is almost unhittable. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Each year, our neighborhood school posts the class lists on the Friday before the first day of school. So kids and their parents eagerly gather to see who will be their teachers and classmates for the year.

I remember when my son, Liam, was in fourth grade, he came back very disappointed. He had a new teacher, and none of his friends were in his class.

Kids may feel the same way as the Washington Nationals begin their baseball season Thursday against the New York Mets. Some old friends — Bryce Harper, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark — are gone. The team has a lot of new players. Let’s take a look at the new Nats.

Starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin may be the team’s most important offseason addition. The 29-year-old left-hander, whose wipeout slider can be almost unhittable, won 11 games and struck out 246 batters in 200 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He should fit in nicely with Washington’s star pitchers, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

The Nats also signed Aníbal Sánchez to be their fourth starter. Sánchez has been a steady but unspectacular pitcher for years. Washington has to worry that Sánchez, at age 35, may be too old to carry a full pitching load.



Trevor Rosenthal throws a bullpen session in February at the Nationals spring training complex in Florida. Rosenthal played with the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons, but he was out last season for elbow surgery. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Relief pitchers: These days starting pitchers rarely finish a nine-inning game. For example, Scherzer completed only two games in his 33 starts during 2018. And he was tied for the lead in the major leagues for most complete games.

So teams need a lot of relief pitchers to help pitch the final innings. The Nats picked up three new relievers to help finish games: Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough and Tony Sipp.

Rosenthal and Barraclough throw hard. Rosenthal’s fastball sometimes reaches 100 miles per hour!



Kurt Suzuki is one of two catchers the Nationals added this season. The team was looking for more hitting power when they acquired him and fellow catcher Yan Gomes. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Catchers: Last season, the Nats’ catchers — Matt Wieters, Pedro Severino and Spencer Kieboom — were not very good. They hit only a combined 12 home runs.

So Washington got two new catchers — Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki. They should be a big improvement over last year’s backstops. Gomes and Suzuki combined for 28 homers in 2018.

Fielders: Washington also signed second baseman Brian Dozier during the offseason. Dozier was a very good player for the Minnesota Twins. He blasted 42 home runs in 2016 and 34 more in 2017.

He dropped way off last season when he played for the Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats are hoping he can bounce back this year.

By the way, my son, Liam, had a great year in fourth grade. He made a bunch of new friends and really liked his teacher.

Hopefully the Nats will have a good year, and the fans will have a lot to cheer about with the new guys.

