Imagine your favorite song. Now think about the way it makes you feel. Chances are, you didn’t have to think too hard to identify that feeling. And chances are, if you asked a friend how that same song made them feel, they would have the same response.

Alan Cowen wanted to know whether people who lived in a place far from our own would respond that way, too.

“Emotions are construed by language and culture,” he points out. He thought it was possible that music Americans consider angry would be considered scary by people who live somewhere else.

Cowen is a researcher at the University of California at Berkeley, where he looks at how people express emotions with their face and voice. He organized a study of more than 2,500 people in the United States and China. He and his fellow researchers played them many kinds of music, including heavy metal, rock, jazz and classical.

They found that everyone had pretty much the same emotional response to the music. For example, “The Star-Spangled Banner” made people feel pride, while Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” made them feel joyful. But even though people in China and the United States felt angry from listening to a particular song, says Cowen, “They differed in whether they thought that experience was good or bad.”

Past research by other scientists has shown that people across cultures share as many as six basic emotions: fear, anger, surprise, disgust, sadness and happiness. But Cowen’s study identified 13 emotional responses or feelings “felt through the language of music”: amusement, joy, desire, beautiful, relaxation, sadness, dreaminess, triumph, anxiety, scariness, annoyance, defiance and feeling pumped up.

Perhaps coolest of all, the researchers created an interactive map of those musical emotions. You can play with it online to see whether your responses match up with those of the people in the study. Find the map at ocf.berkeley.edu/~acow en/music.html#.

Teachers around the world are using this map in their classrooms. It’s helping students find new words to describe their emotions.

“They’re going from saying, ‘This is good music’ to ‘This is defiant music,’ ” Cowen says.

This ability could help them control their own emotions or better understand other people’s feelings. Cowen says that people who are depressed often “look at facial expressions and see more negativity.” Having different words to describe emotions could be a tool to help them reexamine what they think they see.

Humans aren’t the only animals that respond to music. Music lessens anxiety in shelter dogs and helps cows produce more milk. So why are humans the only ones who make it?

Cowen says that there are parallels to music in other creatures’ noises. A low growl from a tiger, for example, “advertises its body size and strength,” while human parents across all cultures “soothe infants with higher-pitched sounds that indicate comfort.”

Music, though, is what Cowen calls “cheesecake” for the human brain. It’s something nice we didn’t need for evolution but which “completely transforms how we experience life,” with at least 13 emotions.

