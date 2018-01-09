Santa Barbara County firefighters work amid floodwaters and debris at a home in Montecito, California. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Mud and debris from Southern California’s wildfire-scarred hillsides flowed through neighborhoods and onto a highway Tuesday during a rainstorm, killing six people and sweeping homes from their foundations.

Rescue crews used helicopters to lift people to safety because debris blocked roads, and firefighters slogged through waist-high mud to pull a grimy 14-year-old girl from a collapsed Montecito home where she had been trapped for hours.

“I thought I was dead for a minute there,” the girl could be heard saying on video posted by KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.

Five of the bodies were found in Montecito, near Los Angeles, said Captain Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Several houses were destroyed and residents were unaccounted for in neighborhoods hard to reach because of downed trees and power lines, he said.

“We’re performing multiple rescues,” Zaniboni said, adding that some of those brought to safety were buried in mud.

Crews worked to clear debris from roads across greater Los Angeles, including a key stretch of U.S. Route 101 that was brought to a standstill.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday as forecasters predicted mudslides in areas where the state’s largest fire raged last month.

Forecasters issued flash-flood warnings and predicted that the cold front with powerful winds could bring higher rain totals to downtown Los Angeles than recorded over the past 10 months.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Fighting wildfires is a test of endurance at warm weather lingers

Battling one of California’s worst wildfires

New satellite helps forecasters warn of storms earlier