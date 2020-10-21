Confirmation came from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft as it made contact with the surface of the asteroid Bennu more than 200 million miles away. It could be a week before scientists know how much was grabbed and whether another try will be needed. If successful, Osiris-Rex will return the samples in 2023.

“I can’t believe we actually pulled this off,” said lead scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona. “The spacecraft did everything it was supposed to do.”

OSIRIS-REx — which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer — took 4½ hours to make its way down from its tight orbit around Bennu, following commands sent in advance by ground controllers near Denver, Colorado.

Bennu’s gravity was too low for the spacecraft to land. As a result, it had to reach out with its 11-foot robot arm and attempt to grab at least two ounces of Bennu.

The University of Arizona’s Heather Enos, deputy scientist for the mission, described it as “kissing the surface with a short touch-and-go measured in just seconds.”

Tuesday’s operation was considered the most challenging part of the mission, which began with a launch in 2016 from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

A van-sized spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx aimed for a spot equivalent to a few parking spaces on Earth in the middle of the asteroid’s Nightingale Crater. After nearly two years orbiting the boulder-packed Bennu, the spacecraft found this location to have the biggest patch of particles small enough to be swallowed up.

After determining that the coast was clear, OSIRIS-REx closed in the final few yards for the sampling. The spacecraft was programmed to shoot out pressurized nitrogen gas to stir up the surface, then suck up any loose pebbles or dust, before backing away.

By the time flight controllers heard back from OSIRIS-REx, the action already happened 18½ minutes earlier, the time it takes radio signals to travel each way between Bennu and Earth. They expected to start receiving photos overnight and planned to provide an update Wednesday.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen, compared Bennu with the Rosetta Stone, the stone slab that helped 19th-century researchers understand ancient Egyptians’ writing system. Zurbuchen said the asteroid is “something that’s out there and tells the history of our entire Earth, of the solar system, during the last billions of years.”