Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the first paying tourist to fly around the moon, and the 42-year-old said this week that he wants company for the week-long journey: Maezawa plans to invite six to eight artists, architects, designers and other creative people to join him on the SpaceX rocket “to inspire the dreamer in all of us.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced Monday that the Big Falcon rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023.

Maezawa said he wants his guests for the lunar orbit“to see the moon up close, and the Earth in full view, and create work to reflect their experience.”

“I wish to create amazing works of art for humankind,” Maezawa said.

Maezawa, a former musician, founded the retail firm Start Today in 1998 and built it into one of Japan’s most successful companies. In 2012, he started the Tokyo-based Contemporary Art Foundation to support young artists.

Musk said the rocket is still in development and will make several test launches before it takes on passengers. The reusable 387-foot rocket is expected to cost about $5 billion.

The mission will not involve a lunar landing. Astronauts last visited the moon during NASA’s Apollo program. Twenty-four men flew to the moon from 1968 through 1972, and half of them made it to the lunar surface. The average distance from Earth to the moon is about 237,700 miles.

SpaceX has its sights ultimately set on Mars. In 2010, it became the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and safely return it to Earth.

Maezawa didn’t say who will be on his guest list for the spaceflight, but he said he’d consider inviting Musk.

“Maybe we’ll both be on it,” Musk said with a smile.