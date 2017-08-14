A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday. The spacecraft is carrying supplies and ice cream to astronauts on the International Space Station. (John Raoux/AP)

A SpaceX capsule rocketed to the International Space Station on Monday, carrying tons of science research, plus ice cream.

As has become customary on these cargo flights, SpaceX landed its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral shortly after liftoff, a key to its long-term effort to recycle rockets and reduce costs.

It was the 14th successful booster landing for SpaceX and the sixth on the giant X at the company’s touchdown spot at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, just a few miles from its NASA-leased pad at Kennedy Space Center.

“X marks the spot for yet another picture-perfect landing,” announced SpaceX Mission Control at company headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Experiments make up most of the 6,400 pounds of cargo, which should reach the orbiting lab Wednesday. That includes 20 mice that will return alive inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule in about a month.

The spacecraft is scheduled to reach the space station Wednesday. (John Raoux/AP)

The Dragon is also doubling as an ice cream truck this time.

There was extra freezer space, so NASA packed little cups of vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake ice cream, as well as ice cream candy bars. Those treats should be especially welcomed by U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, in orbit since November. She’s due back at the beginning of September.

The space station was zooming 250 miles above the Atlantic, just off Nova Scotia, when the Falcon took flight.

The mice are part of a study of vision problems suffered in space by some male astronauts. Scientists will study the pressure in the animals’ eyes, as well as the movement of fluid in their brains. Thirty days for mice in space is comparable to three years for humans, according to Florida State University Michael Delp, who’s in charge of the experiment. The study may help explain why female astronauts don’t have this vision problem, which can linger long after spaceflight, he added.

The Army has an imaging microsatellite on board for release this fall from the station. The military wants to see how small satellites like this, with low-cost, off-the-shelf cameras and telescopes, might support critical ground operations.

Also going up are protein crystals that, in space, might shed light on Parkinson’s disease, a condition in which the brain slowly loses the ability to control body movements.

Three Americans, one more than usual, and an Italian will tackle the scientific work in orbit. The station also is home to two Russians; that number will go back up to three in a year or so.

This is the 13th delivery by SpaceX, one of two private shippers hired by NASA. The other is Orbital ATK; its next supply run is in November from Wallops Island, Virginia.

SpaceX is also developing a crew Dragon for NASA astronauts, set to debut next year. Boeing is working on its own capsule to ferry space station astronauts.