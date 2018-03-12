With winter behind us, the KidsPost weather forecast wants to embrace the warm weather. But we like to show our readers what it’s like outside, not just tell them.

That’s where you come in. Think about what spring looks like, and put that image on paper. If your art fits with the daily weather forecast, we’ll consider publishing it in KidsPost. Remember, we need art for days that are sunny, cloudy, rainy and windy.



A drawing by Tara Majkic, 8, of Vienna, Virginia.

A drawing by Anna Ibarra, 8, of Springfield, Virginia.

Bright colors work best. You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and home town on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form here and upload your artwork.