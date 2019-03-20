

(Illustration by Bianca Doru, 10, Fairfax, Virginia)

Spring is officially here (at least for people in the Northern Hemisphere), and that means we are a step closer to putting away our coats and gloves. It also means KidsPost needs fresh art for our weather forecast. So take us outdoors by drawing what spring weather looks like to you. Pull out your markers or colored pencils, and illustrate a bright and colorful scene. Think about what the season feels like and use your imagination. (Don’t forget that some spring days are rainy; how else will the flowers grow?) If your artwork matches the weather, we may publish it in the newspaper and online.

Bright colors work best. Use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown in pencil on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071.Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).

