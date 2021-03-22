Bright colors work best for the drawings. Use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space.

Have a parent, guardian or teacher fill out the form at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart and upload your artwork. (Our form has had problems recently, so it’s also okay to email it to kidspost@washpost.com with your name, age and hometown.) We feature weather art Monday through Thursday in the print edition of KidsPost and in our gallery at kidspost.com. Check back to see if we include yours.