T.J. Oshie (77) and the rest of the Washington Capitals earned the right to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup by eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the playoffs. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Sports fans sometimes ask sportswriters who they are rooting for in a big game or series. Sportswriters often answer that they are rooting for “the best story.”

It doesn’t matter whether the Washington Capitals or the Vegas Golden Knights win the 2018 Stanley Cup finals. Both teams are great stories. And good lessons for kids.

Washington fans know the Capitals story. It is an almost unbelievable history of heartbreak in the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs.

Between 1984 and 2017, the Capitals have blown either a 2-0 or 3-1 game lead in a playoff series 10 times.

But this year, the Capitals are writing a different story. The team came back from a two-game deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs. Then they knocked off a longtime rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And then the Caps shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth and seventh games of the next series to grab a spot in the finals.

If the Caps can win the Stanley Cup, they will show everyone — including kids — that things can change in sports. Just because your team has lost some close games in the past doesn’t mean you will always lose them. Keep working and keep trying. Things can turn around.

The Golden Knights are a good story, too. Believe it or not, this is the team’s first year on the ice.

When the NHL placed an expansion team in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2017-2018 season, the league allowed the other 30 teams to protect nine or 11 of their best players (depending on some complicated rules). The Golden Knights got to pick among the leftover players, and they made some smart trades.

It turns out the leftover players were terrific. Vegas had one of the best regular-season records in the NHL, 51-24-7 (51 wins, 24 losses and seven overtime losses).

Then the Golden Knights stormed through the playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Kings, the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets. Without a lot of big-name stars, Vegas relies on team play and balanced scoring.

And that’s a good lesson for kids. Sometimes kids who don’t make a travel or all-star team start thinking they aren’t any good.

Well, the people picking those teams can make mistakes. Look at the Golden Knights. They are a team made up of players other teams did not think were their best. And they turned out to be a fantastic team.

So enjoy the Stanley Cup Finals. You will be watching two exciting, hard-working teams battle for hockey’s biggest prize.

And one great story.

