

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake early Tuesday in Guanica, Puerto Rico. The quake was a magnitude 6.4, which scientists call “strong.” A 6.0 aftershock happened a few hours later. (Ricardo Ortiz/Reuters)

An earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island.

The 6.4-magnitude quake was followed by large aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors created by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico.

Seismologists, scientists who study earthquakes, say it’s impossible to predict when the quakes will stop or whether they will get stronger.

The earthquake cut power to the island as power plants shut down to protect themselves. Authorities for the U.S. territory said they expected power to be restored later Tuesday.

Eight people were injured in Ponce, Mayor Mayita Meléndez said. Hundreds of people sat in the streets of the city, some cooking food on barbecue grills, afraid to return home.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:24 a.m. just south of the island at a depth of six miles. At 7:18 a.m., a magnitude-6.0 aftershock hit the same area. Magnitude measures the energy an earthquake releases. A quake with a magnitude of 6.0 to 6.9 is labeled “strong.”



Maribel Rivera Silva, age 58, rests outside a shelter Tuesday. Many residents of southern Puerto Rico were afraid to stay inside because of the threat of additional aftershocks. (Carlos Giusti/AP)

In the historic district of Ponce, authorities evacuated more than 150 people from two buildings they said were in danger of collapsing.

Much of the damage was reported in the southwest coastal town of Guayanilla, where the mayor said the municipality won’t have power for at least two weeks.

Some people rode their bicycles around the public plaza while others sought shade under lush trees that shook occasionally as the aftershocks continued.

In one corner of the plaza, 74-year-old Alvin Rivera paused as he looked at the damage around him.

“It’s terribly sad,” he said. “People are panicked.”

Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vásquez, ordered government offices closed for the day and activated the territory’s National Guard. She said some 300,000 households remained without running water by Tuesday afternoon and several hundred people were in shelters in affected municipalities.

A 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in Guánica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages. The quake was followed by a string of smaller temblors.

The shake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, that was a popular tourist draw in Guayanilla.

The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico’s southern region began the night of Dec. 28. Seismologists say that shallow quakes were occurring along three faults in Puerto Rico’s southwest region: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon, as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico.

— Associated Press

