

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake occurred off southeast coast of Alaska early Tuesday morning. A tsunami warning followed the quake, but no large waves were reported. (United States Geological Survey via EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A powerful earthquake struck off an island in the Gulf of Alaska early Tuesday, threatening a tsunami, which is a giant wave or series of waves. The threat that sent people living along the state’s southern coast and western Canada fleeing for higher ground.

After a few hours, the tsunami (pronounced su-NAHM-ee) warning was canceled, allowing people to return home from shelters. There were no immediate reports of damage, not even on Kodiak Island, the closest land to the epicenter of the magnitude 7.9 quake.

Keith Perkins got a cellphone alert and later heard sirens going off in his southeast Alaska home town of Sitka. Given the size of the earthquake, Perkins said, he thought it best to head to the high school, a tsunami evacuation point, even though in the past he felt his home was at a “high-enough spot.”

“I figured I’d probably just better play it safe,” he said.



People gather at Kodiak High School in Kodiak, Alaska, on Tuesday after an earthquake and tsunami alert. A powerful undersea earthquake sent Alaskans fumbling for suitcases and racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night. (Grigore Ciubotaru/AP)

The earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean at 12:32 a.m. about 170 miles southeast of Kodiak.

The temblor prompted the tsunami warning stretching thousands of miles along Alaska’s southern coast.

Elsewhere in the United States, Washington state, Oregon, California and Hawaii were under tsunami watches, which eventually were lifted.

In the cruise ship town of Seward, about 110 miles south of Anchorage, Fire Chief Eddie Athey said the quake felt like a gentle rattle that lasted for up to 90 seconds.

“It went on long enough that you start thinking to yourself, ‘Boy, I hope this stops soon because it’s just getting worse,’” Athey said.

The earthquake woke Kodiak Police Lieutenant Tim Putney from a dead sleep. He said it shook for at least 30 seconds but admits his estimate might have slept through some of it.

“I’ve been in Kodiak for 19 years that was the strongest, longest-lasting one I’ve ever felt,” he said by telephone.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, said there had been more than two dozen aftershocks as of about 6:30 a.m. The biggest aftershock had a magnitude of 5.3.

In Seward, residents retreated to higher ground or left on the only road out of the city, the fire chief said. He described it as a controlled evacuation and compared it to people driving home from a holiday fireworks show.

Only after the all-clear was sounded did a little bit of humor emerge. In Kodiak, King’s Diner invited folks to breakfast on its website: “Hungry? Tsunami got you up early.”

