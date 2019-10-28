

A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire in Knightsen, California, on Sunday. Winds have made wildfires in Northern and Southern California spread into neighborhoods, threatening thousands of buildings and homes. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western Los Angeles neighborhoods Monday, trying to beat back flames that have forced thousands of Californians to flee their homes.

Easing winds offered a chance of improved conditions for firefighters trying to control a huge fire in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, but forecasters warned that another round of strong wind gusts could hit the area Tuesday.

That fire has grown to 85 square miles, destroyed 94 buildings and threatens 80,000 buildings, including parts of the city of Santa Rosa, state fire authorities said Sunday.

In Los Angeles, a fire erupted early Monday west of Sepulveda Pass and roared into wealthy neighborhoods. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he and his family had to evacuate their home.



A firefighter gets ready to hose down flames as a home burns Monday in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company utility notified more than 1.2 million people in Northern California that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week and the fourth time this month. PG&E and other utilities in the state have been shutting off power in certain areas to prevent fires during strong winds.

Fire conditions have made California “a tinderbox,” said Jonathan Cox, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Of the state’s 58 counties, 43 were under warnings for high fire danger Sunday.

In Southern California, firefighters patrolled an area burned by a wildfire last week in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, to make sure winds didn’t cause it to rekindle. Eighteen structures were destroyed by that fire.

Up north, PG&E said Sunday that power was out to 965,000 customers and that 100,000 more have lost electricity because of strong gusts, bringing the number of residents impacted by blackouts to nearly 2.7 million people.

At an evacuation center at Napa Valley College, Francisco Alvarado, 15, said he, two younger brothers and his parents decided to vacate their Calistoga home in advance of evacuation orders. Two years ago, the family had to flee, but in the middle of the night.

“I’m pretty mad that we have to keep evacuating,” he said. “I just want to be home. I’m trying to leave here tomorrow; I want to sleep in my bed.”

— Associated Press

