The Way Home Looks Now

By Wendy Wan-Long Shang.

Ages 8 to 12.

The Lee family didn’t see it coming. Oldest son Nelson — a smart and athletic college student — was there one day, and then he was gone.

Nelson’s death is the dividing line in “The Way Home Looks Now.” To 12-year-old Peter, everything is part of “the Before” or “the After.”

The Before was Nelson, Peter and Mom listening to Pittsburgh Pirates games with a good-luck peanut placed on the radio. It was Nelson squabbling with their dad, Ba, over the Vietnam War. It was a family trip to cheer on Taiwan in the Little League World Series.

At first, the After is neighbors bringing meals and asking how the family is holding up.

That soon ends.

“Eventually the casseroles stopped coming, that was an unspoken signal that we were supposed to go on with our lives and act like everyone else,” Peter explains.

But the Lee family isn't able to bounce back from the tragedy.

Mom spends hours staring silently at the TV and soon stops cooking. Ba gets takeout food or makes eggs for dinner. Peter can’t seem to follow simple directions at school.

Baseball isn’t part of the After. Peter connects the game with his brother.

“The thought of playing baseball, even sandlot ball, scares me a little. It is too close to Nelson, too close without him being there.”

One rare, all-too-brief conversation with Mom about that World Series trip makes Peter reconsider. Maybe baseball is the one thing that can begin the healing process. Maybe talk of home runs and strikeouts can tempt Mom to come out of her silent world.

But the major league players are on strike. So Peter decides to play Little League. His plan becomes complicated when Ba volunteers to coach. Peter is stunned and worried what the other kids will think of his old-fashioned father.

“What’s a Chinaman know about baseball?” one kid complains.

Ba is willing to learn. He’s also willing to teach the kids, including Peter, lessons about loyalty and persistence. After a loss on the baseball field, there’s another game . . . or another season. A reason to hope.

Those lessons are also valuable off the field. Families don’t simply bounce back from a loss like that of Nelson. But hope and persistence are the tools Peter needs to help the family move forward in the After.

Next week I Lived on Butterfly Hill By Marjorie Agosín. Ages 10 to 14. Celeste’s happy life in Chile changes when a cruel dictator takes over the country. People are arrested, books are burned. Celeste’s parents go into hiding. Celeste is sent to stay with an aunt in the United States, where she is lonely and worried. She makes friends and learns English, but she yearns to return home. When she does, though, she finds her town very changed. Her father is missing, and it’s up to Celeste to find him.