I Lived on Butterfly Hill

By Marjorie Agosín.

Ages 10 to 14.

Eleven-year-old Celeste loves her home on Butterfly Hill, in the colorful city of Valparaiso, Chile. Her life is filled with family and friends, with visits to the cafe magician and rides in the cable car.

But soon all that changes. The country is shaken by what Celeste’s mother calls “earthquakes of the soul.” The president is killed, and a cruel military dictator takes over.

This is a scary time for Celeste and her family. Soldiers arrest people who disagree with the new government. They burn books. The principal at Celeste’s school disappears. Many people go into hiding, including Celeste’s parents.

Before long, Celeste is traveling alone on a plane to the United States. To keep her safe, Celeste’s beloved grandmother has sent her to stay with her aunt. Tía Graciela lives by herself in a small, bleak town in Maine.

Celeste tries to be brave, but she is lonely and worried. There is no news of her parents. Are they okay?

And to make a tough situation even more challenging, Celeste must attend an American school — and learn English. The other students make fun of her accent. And Celeste can’t enjoy her favorite foods because her aunt is a terrible cook!

But her teacher, Miss Rose, is kind and patient. Celeste also learns English from watching television with her aunt. And she becomes friends with Kim, a girl from Korea, and Kim’s cute older brother.

In two years, Celeste is able to return to Chile. How exciting! At last she can see her family and friends!

But Valparaiso has changed a lot. Many schoolmates are still missing. No one knows the location of Celeste’s parents.

Celeste feels she must do something! She decides to track down her father. But with so many people still imprisoned and missing, how will she ever find him?

Although this book is fiction, many people in Chile had similar experiences 43 years ago when General Augusto Pinochet seized power.

And many children today face challenges like Celeste’s in Maine when their families try to find a new, safer home in places far from their native land.

You might also like . . . Stormy Seas: Stories of Young Boat Refugees by Mary Beth Leatherdale, which tells about five real children and how they fled homes in war-torn countries, including Nazi Germany, Vietnam and Afghanistan, to seek new lives for themselves. Young readers should look for Four Feet, Two Sandals by Karen Lynn Williams and Khadra Mohammed, with illustrations by Doug Chayka, in which two girls in a refugee camp become friends when they share a pair of sandals.

