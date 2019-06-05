Time to bring out your swim trunks, sunglasses and colored pencils! On those in­cred­ibly hot days, stay in and draw us some weather art. Had a picnic in the park? Went to a waterpark? Went to a festival in Washington? Show us what the weather was like and you can see it on KidsPost. Weather in the Washington area can be unpredictable, so make sure you include rain or lightening in your artwork.

If your artwork matches the weather, we may publish it in the newspaper and online.

Bright colors work best. Use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown in pencil on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071.Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).

More in KidsPost

Can KidsPost go on summer vacation with you?

KidsPost’s Summer Book Club: ‘Make a Difference’

Ever Wondered: Why is the ocean salty?