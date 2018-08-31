Summer is coming to an end, and KidsPost is looking back at all the adventures and fun we had with readers who joined the Summer of KidsPost. Our readers took us across the country and all over the world. We met new friends in Tanzania, visited South Africa and explored the Middle East with a swim in the Dead Sea. Many of our readers took us to national parks such as Yellowstone, Chaco Culture National Historical Park and the Grand Canyon.

We randomly selected three Summer of KidsPost families to receive a selection of books and other goodies. Winners of our raffle are Jenna Palmer, 12, of Clifton, Virginia, who went to Australia this summer; Benjamin and Luke Garber, 9 and 8, of Alexandria, Virginia, who visited the cave dwellings at Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico; and Charlie Sellar, 8, of Takoma Park, Maryland, who saw Yellowstone National Park.

As you all head back to school, we want to thank you for sharing what you learned on your trips and adventures. (We also want to send a shout-out to the more than 500 kids who joined our Summer Book Club this year.)

Vacation season might be over, but we encourage you to visit local places you haven’t seen. And start thinking about where you will take us next summer.

More in KidsPost

Back to school with a bento box? Pack banana and peanut butter roll-ups.

Long car trip? Map out some roadside attractions for fun along the way.

What’s new for lunchboxes? Pixels and sequins and bright colors.