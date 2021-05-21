School is almost out, and we know you’re thinking about summer vacation. We have all spent a lot of time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s natural to want to get out of town in the coming months. But, as you know, the pandemic isn’t over. So your family will be thinking carefully about travels this summer. Wherever you travel — a trip to see Grandma, the beach or a local park — we hope you will take KidsPost along for the annual Summer of KidsPost.