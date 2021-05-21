School is almost out, and we know you’re thinking about summer vacation. We have all spent a lot of time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s natural to want to get out of town in the coming months. But, as you know, the pandemic isn’t over. So your family will be thinking carefully about travels this summer. Wherever you travel — a trip to see Grandma, the beach or a local park — we hope you will take KidsPost along for the annual Summer of KidsPost.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. You can even print a PDF of kidspost.com if you don’t have access to the print newspaper. Take it on your staycation or vacation.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerof kidspost­2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.

We’ll feature a selection of photos in KidsPost this summer. In September, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!