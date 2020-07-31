

Jaxon Duncan, age 6, left, and Jasper Duncan, 8, staged a Christmas in July celebration with a Canadian theme for grandmother Carol Duncan, who was not able to go to Canada for the first summer in 62 years. (Family photo)

Miya Jonen, 7, and brother Sasha, 3, have been hanging out at their Silver Spring, Maryland, home for a “staycation.” Fortunately, their backyard incudes a pool to cool off during the recent sweltering weather. (Family photo)

Many kids are spending much more time at home than usual this summer, but they’re still finding ways to have fun. And our readers are taking Kids­Post along for the ride.

The family of Jaxon Duncan, 6, and Jasper Duncan, 8, of Potomac, Maryland, was not able to go to Canada this summer. For grandmother Carol Duncan it was the first time in 62 years that she hadn’t made the trip. To cheer up their grandmother, the kids decided to celebrate Christmas in July with a Canadian theme. (The timing was appropriate as Canada’s national holiday is July 1.)

Miya Jonen, 7, and her brother Sasha Jonen, 3, of Silver Spring are enjoying their own backyard this summer. They brought KidsPost along as they beat the heat in their pool.

Rachel Zee, 11, and Rebecca Zee, 9, of Arlington welcomed a new member of the family. Golden doodle puppy Maple arrived in July, and the girls have been giving her lots of love and helping to train her.

We want to see where and how you are having fun this summer, so take KidsPost along and we’ll share your experiences with readers.



Rachel Zee, 11, of Arlington, Va., holds Maple, a golden doodle puppy. Maple came from Ashville, North Carolina, to live with the Zee family. (Family photo)

Rachel and sister Rebecca, 9, above, have been training Maple, walking her in the yard and giving her plenty of attention. (Family photo)

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost or download this printout. Take it on your staycation or vacation.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Have a parent fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2020 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what’s going on.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2020. Entries are due by September 1. At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

More in KidsPost:

For the best stargazing, find a patch of dark sky

Kids are abuzz with activities about how to save honeybees

NASA’s newest Mars rover lifts off for its months-long journey