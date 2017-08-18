Miles Heyman, 6, left, Harry Fishman, 8, center, and Henry Heyman, 8, of Washington, D.C., students at Lafayette Elementary School in Washington, enjoyed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Japan. They climbed all the way to the top floor of the castle and recreated scenes from James Bond’s “You Only Live Twice,” which was filmed in part at the castle.

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

The Summer of KidsPost has taken us all over the world, but a hot spot for our readers this summer was Japan. The Land of the Rising Sun is known for its stunning visual arts, architecture and food.

Brothers William and Steven Richards of Burke, Virginia, took a trip to Kinkaku-ji (pronounced kin-KAH-koo-GEE) in Kyoto. The name translates to Temple of the Golden Pavillion.

The temple is such a popular destination that another of our Kids­Post readers, Sam Brock of Arlington, Virginia, saw it on his vacation. Sam also visited the famous temple Todai-ji (TOE-die-GEE) in Nara. Known as the Great Eastern Temple, Todai-ji is one of the largest wooden structures in the world.

Henry and Miles Heyman and Harry Fishman, who go to school together in Washington, loved visiting Himeji (HIM-eh-GEE) Castle in Himeji. The castle was built in 1333 and is known as the White Heron Castle because some say it looks like a bird taking flight.

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Have someone take a photo or two of you — and siblings, cousins, etc. — holding Kids­Post. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.