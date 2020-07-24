

Avi Dabi, 6, and Riya Dabi, 12, of Houston, Texas, took KidsPost for a float in the pool. Kids from all over can take part in Summer of KidsPost this year by printing out a PDF of one of our pages. (Family photo)

KidsPost readers are still finding ways to enjoy summer vacation despite the coronavirus outbreak. Their plans may be simpler this year, but they are game to take KidsPost along and tell us what they’re up to.

Sophie Lankina, 10, of Alexandria, took KidsPost with her to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Maryland, where she and her family stayed in a cabin at a campground.

Siblings Avi Dabi, 6, and Riya Dabi, 12, of Houston, Texas, took KidsPost along on a swim in a local pool to beat the summer heat. (We love your cute green float!)

Noah Barbano, 10, and his brother Jonathan, 6, of Miami, Florida, spent time with their grandparents on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. They had fun fishing and taking boat rides around the island.

We want to see where and how you are having fun this summer, so take KidsPost along and we’ll share your experiences with readers.



Sophie Lankina of Alexandria, Virginia, visited Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Williamsport, Maryland. The trip was a delayed birthday celebration for Sophie, who turned 10 in March. (Family photo)

Noah Barbano, left, age 10, and Jonathan Barbano, 6, and pup Roxy, 8 months, of Miami, Florida, visited Chincoteague Island, Virginia, while spending time with their grandparents. (Family photo)

Here are the rules:

●Get a recent copy of KidsPost or download this printout. Take it on your staycation or vacation.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Have a parent fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2020 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what’s going on.

●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2020. Entries are due by September 1. At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

