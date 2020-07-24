Siblings Avi Dabi, 6, and Riya Dabi, 12, of Houston, Texas, took KidsPost along on a swim in a local pool to beat the summer heat. (We love your cute green float!)

Noah Barbano, 10, and his brother Jonathan, 6, of Miami, Florida, spent time with their grandparents on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. They had fun fishing and taking boat rides around the island.

We want to see where and how you are having fun this summer, so take KidsPost along and we’ll share your experiences with readers.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost or download this printout. Take it on your staycation or vacation.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2020 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what’s going on.