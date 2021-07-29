Olivia Decker, 9, of Burke, Virginia, visited Costa Rica for her uncle and aunt’s wedding. She also hiked along a waterfall.
Caroline Hicks, 9, of Alexandria, Virginia, rode in her grandfather’s motorboat in Sterns Creek in Portsmouth, Virginia. Caroline also went kayaking and saw a lot of wildlife, including otters.
Olive Trone, 7, of Fairfax, Virginia, toured the birthplace of Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low in Savannah, Georgia. Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912.
We’re excited to see more of what our readers are doing this summer, so please take KidsPost along and share the fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of the printed KidsPost or print out a page online (wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF). Take it on your staycation or vacation.
● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.