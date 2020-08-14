Noah Mackessy-Lloyd, 9, of Silver Spring is having fun this summer at his family’s homemade “Camp Covid.” His at-home camp features crafts and reading KidsPost.
Siblings Isaac Harrison, 7, and Eli Harrison, 4, of Encino, California, got to enjoy a nice view of the Santa Monica Pier even though the pier’s activities are closed this summer.
We want to see how you are making the most of this summer, so bring KidsPost along and share your experience with our readers.
Here are the rules:
●Get a recent copy of KidsPost. Take it on your staycation or vacation.
●Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
●Have a parent fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2020 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what is going on.
●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2020. Entries are due by September 1. At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.