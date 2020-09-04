Sisters Christina Derisavi, 9, and Isabella Derisavi, 11, of Great Mills, Maryland, visited Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their aunt’s baby shower. They saw historic sites and local landmarks, including Robert Indiana’s famous “LOVE” sculpture at John F. Kennedy Plaza.
Leah Frechtel, 8, of Falls Church, went to West Virginia and climbed to the top of Seneca Rocks in Monongahela National Forest. She loves bird and wildlife watching, so this was a fun vacation for her.
Siblings Yasmine McCarthy, 9, Shawna Hu, 11, Lucia McCarthy, 7, and Zachery Zhu, 9, of Vienna took a trip to Bethany Beach in Delaware. They packed not one, but four KidsPost editions for their beach portrait. The family managed to find a part of the beach that wasn’t crowded, according to their dad, and the kids could play without wearing their masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Summer of KidsPost: Check out how our readers enjoyed their summer!
Thank you to readers (and their parents) who sent in photos this year. Three families that participated will be picked at random for a prize package, which includes KidsPost T-shirts. Keep us in mind for next summer, because we’re already dreaming about where you might take us.