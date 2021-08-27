It's the Summer of KidsPost

Luke Dixon, 10, of Lothian, Maryland, at the top of Mount Constitution on Orcas Island of Washington state. (Family photo)

Summer of KidsPost continues with readers sharing their summer vacation experiences. This week’s edition features more outdoor adventures — both in the water and on land.

Cooper Hughes, 12, of Alexandria, Virginia, took an excursion boat in Juneau, Alaska, to go whale watching and visit Mendenhall Glacier.

Camryn Green, 6, also enjoyed some time on a boat. Camryn, from Baltimore, Maryland, went on her first sailboat trip with her grandfather in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She was even named the official captain!

Alice Gardner, 6, and Henry Gardner, 4, of Shady Side, Maryland, went camping at Cherry­stone Family Camping Resort in Cape Charles, Virginia. They swam in the Chesapeake Bay, caught fish, played mini golf and cooked s’mores over a fire.

Luke Dixon, 10, of Lothian, Maryland, made it to the top of Mount Constitution on Orcas ­Island in Washington state. Luke and his family enjoyed the cooler weather and seeing his brother for the first time since the corona­virus pandemic began.

We’re excited to see more of what our readers are doing before this summer ends, so please take KidsPost along and share the fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com this summer. In September, three randomly ­selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of the printed KidsPost or print a ­page online (wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF). Take it on your staycation or vacation.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding Kids­Post. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Have a parent fill out the entry form online at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of every­one in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.

●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.