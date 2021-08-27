Alice Gardner, 6, and Henry Gardner, 4, of Shady Side, Maryland, went camping at Cherrystone Family Camping Resort in Cape Charles, Virginia. They swam in the Chesapeake Bay, caught fish, played mini golf and cooked s’mores over a fire.
Luke Dixon, 10, of Lothian, Maryland, made it to the top of Mount Constitution on Orcas Island in Washington state. Luke and his family enjoyed the cooler weather and seeing his brother for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
We’re excited to see more of what our readers are doing before this summer ends, so please take KidsPost along and share the fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of the printed KidsPost or print a page online (wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF). Take it on your staycation or vacation.
● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
●Have a parent fill out the entry form online at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.