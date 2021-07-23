Sophie Lankina, 11, of Alexandria, Virginia, went to the Natural Bridge in Virginia with her mother and grandparents. The tourist site is an arch-shaped rock formation, and they stayed in a cabin nearby. Sophie and her family hiked along the Cedar Creek Trail, where they explored a cave and a hidden river. Sophie’s grandmother was visiting from Russia, and she wanted to show her Virginia’s beauty.
Laila Burnett, 12, of University Park, Maryland, visited the Outer Banks off the coast of North Carolina. Laila biked past the “Lost Colony” in the town of Manteo on Roanoke Island. The Lost Colony is one of the United States’ oldest unsolved mysteries: A colony of 115 English settlers disappeared without a trace in 1590.
No matter where you’re traveling — to a neighboring town or across the country — we want to see your summer adventures. Take KidsPost along and share the fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in KidsPost this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of the printed KidsPost or print out a page online (wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF). Take it on your staycation or vacation.
●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
●Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.