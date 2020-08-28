Elizabeth Murray, 7, of Omaha, Nebraska, and her family decided to keep their travel within their home state. They stopped in Alliance to check out Carhenge, a copy of Britain’s Stonehenge created entirely out of vintage American cars.
Theodora “Teddy” Hughes, 10, of Takoma Park, Maryland, also stayed nearby and visited Maryland’s only oceanfront state park, Assateague State Park, which is on Assateague Island. She enjoyed jumping the waves and watching wild ponies with her family.
Siblings Evan Zimmerman, 5; Alice Zimmerman, 9; and Clara Zimmerman, 7, of Olney, Maryland, Maryland, visited one of their favorite summer spots: Lewes, Delaware. They love its historical main street and calm beach. Here, they are pictured in front of the Zwaanendael Museum, which tells the story of the city’s Dutch founders.
If you want to participate in Summer of KidsPost, you’d better be quick. Entries are due September 1.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of KidsPost or download this printout. Take it on your staycation or vacation.
●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
●Have a parent fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2020 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what’s going on.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2020. At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.