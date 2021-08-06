Nathan Howard, 8, of Ashburn, Virginia, visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. Nathan hiked, splashed in creeks and saw two bears. He is a junior ranger and wants to be a ranger at the Smoky Mountains park when he grows up.
Bella Lamb, 13, Charlotte Lamb, 11, Ari Lamb, 8, of Virginia Beach, and Violet Lamb, 9, of Centreville, Virginia, visited the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel in Rockfish Gap, Virginia. The historic railroad tunnel was built in the 1850s. Bella, Charlotte, Ari and Violet walked through the tunnel with flashlights while enjoying the cooler temperatures.
We’re excited for more of our readers to include us in their summer vacations, so take a page of KidsPost along and share the fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and on kidspost.com this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of the printed KidsPost or print out a page online (wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF). Take it on your staycation or vacation.
● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.