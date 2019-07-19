

Jack Rosenthal, right, of Arlington, Virginia, and Tristen Giscombe, of Croton Harmon, New York, both 10, visit Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. The park is known for its hoodoos, or irregular columns of rock. This trip was memorable because the boys met and became great friends while on vacation. (Family photo)

With 60 national parks and more than 8,500 state parks, there’s plenty of natural beauty to explore this summer. Our readers took KidsPost along to parks in Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and Virginia. They hiked, saw animals and made memories with family.



The Coady kids — from left, Eavan , 11, Malachi , 9, and Neala , 6, — of Fairfax, Virginia, visited the Natural Bridge at Natural Bridge State Park in Virginia. (Family photo)

Jessica Greenberg, 13, of Columbia, Maryland, took KidsPost to Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone was the first U.S. national park, designated by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1872.

The Coady family of Fairfax, Virginia, visited two of Virginia’s state parks. They camped in Douthat State Park and saw the amazing Natural Bridge.

KidsPost would love to join in on the fun — whether you are going overseas, on a road trip or somewhere nearby.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form below orat wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1.



Jessica Greenberg, 13, of Columbia, Maryland, went to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana. She saw black bears, mountain goats, a coyote and a grizzly bear. (Family photo)

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

