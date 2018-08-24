Summer isn’t always about swimming and laying out in the sun. Sometimes, it’s a chance to see different types of animals. Did you know that Ernest Hemingway’s home in Florida houses more than 50 cats? Ten-year-old Camille Dell’Erba, of Clarksburg, Maryland, took KidsPost to the famous author’s home. Hemingway, who lived in the house from 1931 to 1939, was once gifted a polydactyl (pol-ee-DAK-til) cat, which is a cat with one or more extra toes. The cats that live on the museum grounds today are said to be descendants of that cat.

Ria and Arit Jakhete, 12 and 9, of Chantilly, Virginia,traveled to the city of Nagpur, in India. It is the largest city in central India and known for its many tiger reserves. Jenna Palmer, 12, of Clifton, Virginia,went down under to Port Douglas, Australia. Her favorite part of the trip was feeding rock wallabies. These furry critters are an endangered species and can only be found in parts of that country.

Do you want to share your summer adventures? It’s the last call to show readers where you went this summer. Our Summer of ­KidsPost ends Tuesday, so get Mom or Dad to send in your photos!

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo.

Next week, we’ll pick three randomly selected families who have sent in photos to receive books and KidsPost goodies.

