

Cousins Tip Jordan, Packy Cummings and Nora Cummings spent part of their summer break in Ireland. (Family photo)

The best part of summer is exploring something new when you don’t have to rush. For some KidsPost readers, that means visiting another country. Our international travelers brought KidsPost along this summer to see wildlife, climb mountains and visit monuments.

Packy Cummings, 10, Nora Cummings, 7, of Chevy Chase,, Maryland, and Tip Jordan, 13, of Cleveland, Ohio, took a trip to Ireland. They visited County Mayo, where their grandparents came from. This county is on the west coast of Ireland and has beautiful scenery. The kids got to climb Croagh Patrick Mountain, named for Ireland’s patron saint. Legend says that Patrick banished snakes from Ireland while atop the mountain.



Vivian Rowe went to the Canadian territory of Yukon and also visited Alaska. (Family photo)

Vivian Rowe, 10, of Washington, traveled to northwest Canada. Her family saw beautiful glaciers and bears and played with sled dogs in the territory of Yukon. They spent time in Tagish Lake, which stretches 62 miles in Yukon and British Columbia.

You don’t need to travel far to be a part of Summer of KidsPost. Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form below orat wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

