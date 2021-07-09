Megha Pal, 11, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was also at a state park. Megha had fun scrambling over boulders in Boulder Field at Hickory State Park in Pennsylvania. She also biked along the Lehigh River and hiked the Pocono Mountains with her parents.
Henry Hawks, 6, of Washington, D.C., holds up his KidsPost section while on the shore of Lake Michigan during a family trip.
We want to see what summer fun you’re having — whether it’s lying on the beach, exploring a monument or visiting with Grandma. So please bring KidsPost, and share your experiences with us! We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in KidsPost this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies.
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. If you don’t have access to the print newspaper, you can print out a page at wapo.st/kidspost2021PDF. Take it on your staycation or vacation.
●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerof kidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.