Helen Zehner, 6, of Arlington, Virginia, also went to Boston and visited the Make Way for Ducklings statue. The statue, located in the Boston Public Gardens for over 30 years, is based on the classic children’s picture book of the same name by Robert McCloskey.
Benjamin Hickman, 13, of Springfield, Virginia, went to the birthplace of the banana split: Latrobe, Pennsylvania. A local pharmacist invented the treat in 1904.
Rivka Baronofsky, 7, and Rena Baronofsky, 10, of Rockville, Maryland, visited a mural on a Royal Canadian Legion building in Fort Erie, Ontario. The mural commemorates Canadian soldiers who served in World Wars I and II and the Korean War.
Samrudhi Dembla, 11, of McLean, Virginia, went to the Jamestown Settlement in Virginia. Along with visiting the first English colony in the Americas, Jamestown, Samrudhi also visited Yorktown and Colonial Williamsburg.
Thanks to everyone who shared their summer travels! We randomly selected three families — the Hickmans of Springfield, Virginia, the Zimmermans of Olney, Maryland and the Gardners of Shady Side, Maryland — to win a KidsPost prize package. Congratulations to our winners, and we can’t wait for next summer’s fun!