●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
● Have a parent fill out the entry form found at the website wapo.st/summerofkidspost2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.
●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.
We’ll feature a selection of photos in KidsPost this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!