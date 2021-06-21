It’s summer, and KidsPost wants to see you on vacation! Whether you and your family stay local or are ready to take a trip, we hope you’ll participate in Summer of KidsPost 2021.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. You can print a PDF of kidspost.com if you don’t have access to the print newspaper. Take it on your staycation or vacation.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form found at the website wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2021 and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain where you are and what’s going on.

●Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 23, 2021. Entries are due by September 1.

We’ll feature a selection of photos in KidsPost this summer. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!