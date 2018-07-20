Time flies when you’re having fun. Before you know it, you will have those textbooks and pencils ready for school. But how about some ad­ven­ture before reality sets in? These kids took us along for the ride by joining the Summer of KidsPost.

Ashlyn Balestrieri, 7, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, went to Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, where she learned about the different types of habitats animals can live in. Mason and Keyden Hopper brought KidsPost to Reedville, Virginia. The Wilkes family of Arlington, Virginia, takes reading KidsPost seriously, even on vacation. They took us to see the prehistoric area of Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. And 12-year-old Caroline Serenyi of Potomac, Maryland, saw the Grand Canyon in Arizona from a watchtower.

Do you want to show readers where you went this summer? It isn’t too late. Join our Summer of KidsPost! You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between ages of 5 and 13.

● Then have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or they can mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to tell us what made the trip memorable.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!

